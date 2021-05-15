Aisha’s Angle

Over the last few days, my social media feeds have been flooded with infographics, videos, and photos raising awareness on the recent attacks in Palestine. I often share posts in my Instagram story and retweet about issues I believe aren’t being talked about enough, hoping to spread the word to my followers that are not as knowledgeable on the matter. After all, it’s quick, easy and free. But as beneficial as these posts on social media may be, are we completely absorbing, or even understanding what we’re sharing? Have we verified the information ourselves or are we at risk of spreading fake news?

The rise of social media has meant that we have become increasingly reliant on the power it holds to influence engagement on current social and political issues. It’s due to hashtag activism that many of us are now being exposed to issues that otherwise we would have no clue about. But of course, hashtag activism, more commonly known as slacktivism, naturally comes with its pros and cons.

Slacktivism is defined as “the practice of supporting a political or social cause by means such as social media or online petitions, characterised as involving very little effort or commitment.”

Some would argue that social media allows them to connect their cause to people from all over the world very quickly. On the other hand, this method of activism might not actually amount to any real change; after all posting on Instagram about a certain cause does not mean that you have taken any action towards relieving the issue.

A personal concern I have with slacktivism is the spread of misinformation. I believe that often in an effort to publicly show that they care about a particular issue, people are so quick to click that share button that they don’t take the time to ensure that the information they are sharing is true. Fake news is rampant, and even the most informed among us are falling into its trap.

With the way the internet works, it’s too difficult to take something back or try and correct a problem once you’ve put the information out there. We need to stop taking everything we see and read on social media as the ultimate truth and act more responsibly when sharing information. We also need to get more comfortable with questioning anything that may look false or challenge the sources. Critical thinking is essential.

As beneficial as I have found slacktivism in educating me on matters that I was unfamiliar with, the constant retweeting and reposting can be overwhelming, especially when it’s about quite traumatic and tragic events. Although people may be well intentioned when they jump on the latest hashtag bandwagon, I do sometimes feel it reeks performativity. The plethora of issues being promoted online also sometimes can cause us to lose focus on where to put our attention. Instead of committing to one cause and concentrating on creating change, our support is scattered all over and often for a short period of time.

For an issue such as the heart-breaking events that are happening in Palestine, I fear that naturally the hype will die down as we move on to the next big issue in a week or two. Will the same people posting and caring at this point in time still be campaigning for the cause at the end of this month? That’s just simply one of the downsides of slacktivism; a hashtag can start trending at the same speed at which it stops. Just last summer we witnessed the world come together in support of Black Lives Matter, even conducting a social media “blackout” on Instagram as people posted black squares to show their solidarity to the cause.

But where are those individuals now? Are they still showing their support? Are they still actively engaging with the movement, or did they too get caught up in the moment and have since moved on after the media frenzy died down?

With some careful consideration and more thought about how we can truly generate substantial change, our slacktivism can go beyond the optics and actually have a lasting impact.