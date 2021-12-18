The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) yesterday rewarded six young Nigerians who invented various agro-processing machines with cash ranging from N200,000 to N1.5 million.

The awardees emerged winners in a talent hunt organised by SMEDAN to encourage young Nigerians to venture into agro-businesses and allied matters.

SMEDAN’s manager in Kwara State, Engr Zainab AbdulMalik, on behalf of the director general of the agency, Dr Raddar Umar Dikko, presented the prizes to the winners and certificates to all the 35 participants in Ilorin.

The winners of the talent hunt are

Okey Michael Adeolu, who invented a garri processing machine, Bashiru Fuad (machine that mills oil from seeds), Yinusa Ahmed (cassava peeling machine), Oluwaseyifunmi Ajao (filter machine), Ayinde Abiodun (garri fryer) and Israel Akinola (drone that can spray chemicals on farmlands).

Speaking at the event, the head of the judges’ panel, Engr Olalekan Dolapo, urged the winners not to rest on their oars.

The overall winner, Oke Michael Adeolu, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the federal government for providing the SMEDAN the wherewithal to organise the talent hunt.

He urged Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture and agro-businesses which he described as viable providers of job opportunities.