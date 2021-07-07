A 15-year-old girl, Aisha Sanusi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Baba to use their good offices to ensure the release of her father Malam Sanusi Mohammed Inuwa who has been in the police custody in Abuja.

Miss Aisha in an open letter addressed to President Buhari on her Facebook page, said her father had been detained by the police in Abuja since Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Already, her story has attracted comments from Nigerians who visited her Facebook page.

She said her father’s ordeal started when some security operatives stormed their home in NICON Quarters, Sokoto, looking for him.

Meanwhile, Force PRO, CP Frank Mba did not react to the story as his phones lines were not reachable and message dropped on his WhatsApp was not read.

Aisha described her father as a businessman, journalist and publisher of Daily Focus Newspaper.

According to her, the visitors were received by her father who told him that he was under arrest.

She said, “My father asked them what offence he had committed and they said until he gets to Abuja. They took him to Abuja by road and detained him at STS Abuja, the IGP Special Tactical Squad that specialises in arresting kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits from May 16 till May 18 on the orders of DSP Hamza Galadima, who the police claimed as complainant, who had business deals with my father. In fact, my father told me that DSP Hamza Galadima bought 10 plots of land from his company Cowries Alliance but made a staggered payment of eight plots around October or November 2020 totaling N10 million, but wants to take full possession of 10 plots instead of the eight plots he paid for.

“It was at this juncture they had serious disagreement leading to DSP Hamza Galadima, the chief security officer (CSO) to the IGP threatening and my father also petitioned the IGP to caution and investigate him which was published in his newspaper. This publication angered the DSP who ordered his arrest and perpetual detention using the IGP STS Division, Abuja.

“My father didn’t commit any crime to warrant his detention at STS former SARS police division. He has spent more than 30 days in the cell with suspected hardened criminals because he was arrested again by the same man who led the others on Saturday, May 29 in the night to arrest him. Initially, they came like kidnappers and bandits without proper identity. They beat up my father, uncle, mother and myself. I was slapped more than twice, my mother was pushed down on the floor, our doors were shattered, properties destroyed, my uncle was bundled into the car along with my father but they later released my uncle.

“I want President Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to my father’s rescue. Because DSP Galadima will never be the IGP’s CSO forever, and he is using his office to dehumanise and maltreat my father. He forgets that Allah owns him and placed him in that position,” she lamented.