The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has received 11 petitions against the return of former Central Bank of Nigeria, governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 6 and 9, governorship election in the state.

LEADERSHIP findings at the secretariat of the tribunal at the state judiciary headquarter’s complex, Awka, showed that in addition to the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Andy Uba, and, his party, his Accord Party counterpart, US-based pain expert, Dr. Godwin Maduka, as well as, candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo who had been in abductors’ captivity even before the governorship poll till date, there are eight other petitions received by the tribunal challenging Soludo’s governorship at the expiration of the mandatory 21 days prescribed by the electoral act within which any aggrieved party should file a petition in the tribunal against the outcome of the election.

Recall that the Returning Officer for the Anambra governorship election, Vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, at about 12.30 am on the 10th of November declared Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the election.

Secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Surajo Gusau, who told LEADERSHIP exclusively yesterday that he had not received any petition from Soludo’s closest rival, former Transcorp plc boss, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo and his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, including the Young Progressives Party candidate who came third, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and, his Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, counterpart, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, however, named parties that filed petitions to include, APP, and, APR.

He stated that he would continue to accept petitions until the tribunal commences interrogation of the petitions “I won’t reject any petition from any party on the basis of filing out of time; that is not for me to determine, they parties will sort that one out before the panel members; I will continue to receive petition even till Friday”.

He stated that members of the tribunal had already been appointed and constituted a month before the conduct of the governorship election as required by the electoral act, adding that the chairman and other two members are already known.