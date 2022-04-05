Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has asked non-state actors terrorising the residents of the state to lay down their arms.

The governor spoke yesterday in Awka, the state capital at a special prayer session organised by churches in Anambra to mark the end of the sit-at-home being 10 enforced by suspected IPOB/ESN members in the Southeast zone every Monday. Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo participated in the prayer session at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ekwulobia yesterday during which fervent prayer was also offered for the return of peace and tranquility in the state. His Grace, Most Rev. Ebele Okpalaeke, Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese led the prayer session at St. Joseph

Catholic Church. Similar prayer was held in all Churches in all Christian denominations in the state.

Soludo appealed to the non-state actors still engaged in all manner of criminalities to lay down their arms and embrace peace. He reiterated that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had already issued a statement putting an end to the Monday sit-at-home.

The governor said the people and the state are the major losers anytime the sit-at-home order is enforced adding that children are deprived from going to school every Monday and economic activities are also grounded.

He asserted that the state cannot continue in that manner, stressing that this is the time to take back Anambra State and build it as a home of peace and the light of the nation.

Governor Soludo further stated that the state government has put in place measures to rehabilitate

and train the youths to be gainfully employed, and, had, also set up a peace and reconciliation commission to reconcile all aggrieved parties.

He said with the prayers offered the weekly sit-at-home is henceforth officially over. He urged the people to

come out every Monday to conduct their businesses while schools and other essential institutions/agencies

are required to open for businesses every Monday as well.

Governor Soludo was accompanied to the prayer session by the special adviser on security, AVM Ben Chiobi; Hon Eche Ezeibe, (Ijele),TC chairman, Aguata LGA; Hon Chinedu Nwoye, deputy chief of staff and state chief protocol to the governor and other government functionaries.

Earlier in his homily, Bishop Okpalaeke charged the people to embrace peace.

He added that nothing can be achieved without peace and harmony in the land. He appealed to those who are bent on creating fear and tension in the land to desist forthwith and embrace the olive branch offered by the state government for peace to return to the state.