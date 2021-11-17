An ally of the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who is also the convener of Soludo Media Group, Hon Pauly Onyeka, said Soludo would revolutionalise industries in the state and create about 520,000 jobs and make 4,000 youth millionaires in four years.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the former legislator and a chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said economic emancipation is one of the four pillars of Soludo’s manifesto tagged: “My social contract with Ndi Anambra.”

“Soludo, you know is a renowned economist who does not just theorize but has practically showcased capacity and excellence during his classical outings in CBN, NEEDS and other federal parastatals as well as his milestone achievements at World Bank and 20 other prominent financial and development institutions.

“His mantra is the creation of a one state smart mega city where everyone will work, live, invest, learn and enjoy together.

“He will revolutionise the industrial sector/the ingenuity of the Nnewi people, Ozubulu and Onitsha industrial parks. This is also to aid his policy on aggressive job creation for our teeming youths. In achieving the new needed industrial horizon, Soludo will not only open up the agrarian communities but will massively launch world class agricultural policies. and methodology that would computerize that sector and make it attractive to our youths with the attendant huge job creation, food sufficiency and also help as a feeder unit (raw material) to the industries,” Onyeka said.

According to the APGA chiefdom, “Through the jobs from the above sectors as well as that from the ICT and modern skill acquisition programmes and the attached starter packs, Soludo hopes to create about 520,000 jobs and 4,000 youth millionaires in years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether Soludo will bring investors to the state, Onyeka said, “What I will tell you right away is that Soludo, being an international, popular and trusted brand is equivalent to a standard seal, hence the scrambling by popular companies to partner with him.

“However, what would be key to Soludo is the quantity as well as the quality of value creation by those companies on the Anambra development project and how efficient such companies must be in the state problem solving chain.

“In other words, any foreign investor can only be relevant in Anambra if such investor will create value or solve any aspect of the problems difficult for our indigenous investors. Little surprise that Soludo is going to relentlessly push for what he called ‘the Anambra brand’ and shall be the chief marketer of such a brand. Thus, whether local or foreign investor, what Soludo needs is good results inherent in products that can compete locally and internationally.

“Anambra government under his watch shall patronize only made in Anambra products except where it is not readily available. This is why Soludo himself has reaffirmed that all the official vehicles for the office of the governor under him and other official vehicles of government must be Anambra brand,” he said.

On the issue of godfatherism, Onyeka said the governor-elect is a profound man of the people.

“He is friendly with the low (if there is anything like that), the average and the so-called mighty in our society. He has a natural psychological way of dealing with all categories for peace to reign. Again, who is that man in his right senses, that would pose himself before an international figure like Soludo (who has seen it all at various climes) with the sole mission of being his godfather? No! One of the numerous reasons our people voted for Soludo is that he is above being appropriated. Not even the Uba family you talked about nor indeed any Anambra man can pressure Soludo to mess around with the mandate Ndi Anambra freely gave to him out of an uncommon love in a tension-soaked atmosphere.

“Soludo is an iconic personality with enormous love and vigour for the sectoral transformation of our dear state. In fact, no sooner would he take the mantle of leadership than he would become the new model for state administration in this country and beyond,” he said.