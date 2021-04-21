BY OUR CORRESPONDENT |

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, has stressed that Nigeria needs a young President who is blessed with positive energy and patriotism to take the nation to the next level in 2023.

Fanwo who stated this in Lokoja while reacting to contentions among some geo-political zones for the 2023 Presidency, called for the Presidency to be zoned to the “Youth Zone”.

He said, “We won’t join the old, stereotypical conversation of which geopolitical Zone should have the Presidency in 2023. There is a Zone called the Youth Zone. It is the turn of that Zone. Both the North and the South have had their turns in the Villa. But no young person has been there since 1999. It is the turn of that magical and energetic demographic class to be President of Nigeria.

“The challenges we face today as a nation requires an energetic, intelligent and brave young President who will be capable of navigating the economic meanders around the world to stamp the nation on the world map.”

He said President Buhari has done and he is still doing his best for Nigeria, insisting the President is working hard to deal with the complexity of the nation.

“Those of us who supported President Buhari remain proud of our choice. He has brought stability and has also shown commitment to fight corruption and insurgency.

“President Buhari remains a great Nigerian leader who will continue his great leadership till 2023. We must continue to support him to confront the challenges facing our nation,” he added.

Fanwo further called on Muslims around the world to continue to pray for Nigeria and peace in the world.

On the Lokoja Mega Terminal, he said the policy to centralize transportation in Lokoja was in the best interest of the people. “I was at the Terminal today and I was impressed with the level of compliance. The people love the environment and those I interacted with told me they appreciate what the State Government has done.

“Now our passengers will be save and transporters and passengers will enjoy our first class facilities at the Park. We delayed opening it so that we can lift the standard to the GYB level. We will continue to monitor compliance until we are fully assured of the good use of the park,” he said.