BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Standards Organisation of NIgeria (SON) has certified nine companies’products and subsequently presented them with the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates.

The certified companies presented with the MANCAP Certificates are: Euro Products Ltd, TAK Agro & Chemicals Ltd, Yanayi Manufacturing Company Ltd Chellco Industries Ltd and NIgerian Breweries Plc.

Others are: De-Lace International NIgeria Limited, Global Care Industries Ltd, Albarka Natural Mineral Water & Plastics Company Limited and Humsadab Perfect Primer Seeds NIgeria Ltd.

Speaking at the formal presentation ceremony which held at the SON North West/ Kaduna office, the director general/chief executive of Mal. Farouk A. Salim warned that companies that compromise standards after receiving the MANCAP certificates would be sanctioned accordingly and such certificate might be withdrawn.

“In the event of non performance, the MANCAP Certificates issued would be withdrawn,” he warned.

He explained that the MANCAP Certificates are being presented to beneficiaries to show to the world that their products have met the required standards.

Represented by the regional coordinator, North West, Mr. U.S. Mohammed, he said, it also boosts marketing of their products because it shows that they have met the minimum standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his welcome address, Kaduna state coordinator, SON, Mr. Q.M. Yahya said the idea behind MANCAP certification is to enhance loyalty and increase patronage for company’s that have conformed to NIgeria’s industrial standards.

He said it guarantees that consumers get value for their money through quality and protection of lives.

Speaking further, he informed that with the MANCAP certificates, the business owners have an opportunity to explore the West African business markets.