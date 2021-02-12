In the South East, the security outfit being proposed by the governors in the region is still on course and would soon be unveiled.

The South East Governors’ Forum had last year announced its resolve to make laws to establish the regional security outfit.

A source close to Ebonyi State Government House revealed that the proposal to form the security outfit came weeks after South West governors had proposed to form the Amotekun security outfit which has since taken off.

The source who did not want his name in print noted that there had been several meetings in Enugu bordering on the governors’ resolve to get the State Houses of Assembly to pass laws to establish the security outfit.

He said, “To the best of my knowledge, the move to have a security outfit formed in the zone will soon commence. The people are expectant and with the level of insecurity in the zone, the outfit will address the challenges.

“Don’t forget that sometime last year the governors rose from a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu and during a press briefing, they revealed to journalist that they will soon forward a bill to South East State Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back-up the South East Regional Security Programme.

“Our governor, David Umahi, being the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, also stated last year that when the bill will be forwarded to the Houses of Assembly, a name for the regional security outfit will be unveiled.

“Don’t forget that the state government had earlier formed their joint regional security on July 28, 2019, and consequently inaugurated the committee on August 31, 2020. The governors’ forum had written the federal government concerning the security outfit. I want to join the South East governors to assure the people of the South East region to remain calm. We have our State Vigilante and the Forest Guards in all the South East States who work with the security agencies daily in our various communities to protect lives and property.

“From the last briefing of the Governor of Ebonyi State in Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of the state, the South East governors are putting finishing touches to the security outfit. According to the governor, the states would soon meet and procur uniforms for the personnel and operational vehicles would be rolled out in a few weeks. The leaders of the zone would soon meet to give the security outfit a name”.

The Ebonyi State governor had informed journalists after a virtual meeting of South East Governors’ Forum that his security aides and those of his colleagues were being retrained to “ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within the Southeast.”