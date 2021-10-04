Ahead of the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, some South South APC support groups in the party have endorsed the aspiration of former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to emerge the next national chairman of the party.

The decision was reached during consultative meetings with various groups comprising of youth groups, women groups and stakeholders caucus of the party in the region by Comrade Jator Abido on behalf of Senator Sheriff.

The groups in separate remarks praised Modu Sheriff as possessing the right credentials to ensure that the APC gets victory in 2023 general elections.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Jator Abido, the various groups are planning a solidarity rally to be held in Delta State for the region to endorse Sheriff as the consensus candidate of the region for the position of national chairman of APC.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is the best candidate for APC national championship position as he posses the right credentials that can guarantee the victory of the party 2023. He is a bridge builder with dexterity to unite the various interests across the country.

“After due consideration, the groups unanimously resolved that Sen Sheriff remains the only person that will ensure that what is due to the region is retained. Consequently, there is going to be a solidarity rally and endorsement that will be held on the 30th of October in Delta State to declare support for Sen Ali Modu Sherif as a consensus candidate for the South South. Under a Sheriff chairmanship, every member of the party will enjoy better dividends that will go round”, the statement added.