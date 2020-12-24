BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Indication has emerged for the establishment of the South West Development Commission as Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors‘ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has received the memorandum for the establishment of the body.

The memorandum was presented to the Governor by the Chairman of Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor of the state of Osun, Dr. Charles Akinola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has the Attorneys-General and one other nominated person each from the six states of the South West.

The Attorneys-General include; Sir Charles Titiloye (Ondo) Mr. Femi Akande (Osun) Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo,SAN (Oyo) Mr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Ogun) Mr. Olawale Fapohunda (Ekiti) and Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN (Lagos).

Other members are; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor (Political) Hon. Babatunde Odunyoye, Ogun State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Chairman, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Ekiti State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Akin Oyebode and Lagos State former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ayo Gbeleyi.

Presenting the report, Akinola said the memorandum submitted to the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum was made up of an expanded report which looked at the different provisions of the bill for the proposed South west development commission and the observations and comments that have been made around it.

Dr. Akinola said: ”What we are presenting today is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as Governors.”

He highlighted some grey areas which have been deliberated upon and the recommendations made for the Governors, adding that two committees and seven other sub-committees have been recommended.

The Bill 2020 (SB.167) was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central.

Receiving the report, Governor Akeredolu saluted the efforts of members of the technical committee at arriving at the memorandum, stressing that their choice by the South west Governors was justifiable.