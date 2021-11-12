Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, over his victory at last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu also commended the people of Anambra State for coming out in large number to exercise their franchise in spite of the security challenges that have pervaded the state over time.

The SGF chairman, in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information and Orientation Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, charged Soludo to brace up for the Herculean job ahead

Akeredolu noted that the security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

He said: “We look forward to working with Prof. Charles Soludo under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum, for the peace, security and development of Anambra State, Southern Nigeria, and the country at large.’’

No fewer than 50 women in Osun State have benefitted from the second phase of Nestlé Nigeria project designed to empower women living in rural areas in the country.

The programme is designed to help rural women retailers scale up their businesses and sustain the new level of up to three times the size of their existing business.

The launch of the second phase in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday according to Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Khaled Ramadan, brings the number of women reached so far under the programme which aims to reach 300 women across the country to 100.

Ramadan noted that the beneficiaries comprising female retailers in Nestlé’s value chain received grants valued at 300 per cent of their monthly sales in the form of Nestlé products.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Alake Kolade, who expressed her delight and appreciation to Nestle noted that the grant will increase her business and income which will enable her to improve her standard of living and that of her entire family.