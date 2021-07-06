Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has alleged that the federal government kidnapped leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and brought him to Nigeria to face trial.

Kanu was last week “extradited” to Nigeria to face trial after he jumped bail and fled the country in 2017.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin yesterday, Soyinka said there would be an uproar in the country if the truth of how Kanu was arrested becomes known.

He also asked the federal government to stop treating Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as a criminal.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had declared Igboho wanted after he escaped arrest when operatives of the agency raided his residence in Oyo State. Igboho is agitating for the creation of “Yoruba Nation.”

On Kanu, Soyinka said, “It’s not for me to tell the presidency to prepare itself because it’s going to be a huge squawk when the truth about how Kanu was arrested comes out.

People are alleging this or that. That is one phase whether Nigeria has acted outside international law.”

“The second issue, however, has to do with Kanu’s conduct outside the nation. There’s been a level of hate rhetoric which has been unfortunate, from Kanu. Hate rhetoric is an issue that can only be judged by the laws of any nation.

“Was it right ‘to have been kidnapped?’ You can say intercepted as much as you want but I think Kanu was kidnapped. That is wrong internationally and morally.”