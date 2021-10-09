Sponsors of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) has restated their commitment towards supporting the league for the foreseeable future as the 2021 league season rounds off with the Super Four games on Saturday.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos on Friday ahead the Super 4 Finals slated for Yaba College of Technology Sports Pavillion, Chinedum Okereke, managing director, the LaCasera Company, said the company is delighted to be associated with HiFL, saying the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

“The vision of Bold is to unleash the talent in Nigerian youths. As a brand, we relate with Nigerian because they are daring, adventurous and they love fun. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL initiative. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project. We are equally partnering with the youth on other positive things” Okereke said.

Nathaniel Adewusi, GTM & Promotions, Beiersdorf Nigeria explained that if Nigerian youths are positively engaged, the country stands a better chance regarding crime prevention. development.

“The goals of Nivea Men regarding the development of the Nigerian youth is aligned with that of the Higher Institutions Football League. All we want to achieve is to ensure that Nigerian youth positively channel their energy and this competition is affording us that opportunity. Based on what we have seen and our experiences and feedback from the various centres, we hope to sustain this partnership with HiFL. We align with the fact that the competition is for the youth, who are the future of the country. We believe that if the youths are positively engaged, the tendency for them to be involved in criminal activities will be significantly reduced” Adewusi said.

In her remark, Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager at Minimie stated that the brand is fulfilled by being associated with HiFL. “I must say that we are very delighted to be on this platform because the HiFL platform is very strategic for our brand. We share the same values and objectives which is working towards nurturing and growing young talents. Minimie will always support any youth-centric activities and that is why we are on this platform. It has been a smooth journey since the beginning of the year and we are happy to be on this platform. We hope the relationship continues like this and grow in subsequent editions”, Abiodun enthused.

HIFL is organized by Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

