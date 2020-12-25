Betting on sports nowadays is an activity as simple as it is quick to carry out. It is no longer necessary to go to physical branches: if you have a credit card, or PayPal, just sign up to the online bookmakers. Our sports betting tips will concern, in this article, online bookmakers: but what are they? Bookmakers are websites where you can open a gaming account and bet comfortably from your PC. All of this is possible by entering the details of your credit card or bank account. In this way you pay the bookmaker directly by placing bets.

If you want to choose the bookmaker by following our betting tips, you need to pay attention to some very specific parameters, which are essential for an excellent choice of platform on which to bet.

It should not be a random one

Choosing the bookmaker for your bets should not be a random choice. We do not tell you because there are bookmakers that are much better than others. Sure, some of them are better structured and better known, but the bets are tempting even in less “famous” bookmakers. You need to choose the betting sites wisely.

Focus on the characteristics

Rather, each betting site has its own characteristics: wagering limits, license, bonus offer, types of bets and much more. This is where the importance of choosing a bookmaker lies: there are several, but probably only a few fully satisfy your online betting needs.

The license

This is the most important criterion: playing on a licensed bookmaker means playing fully. Conversely, some betting legislations imply that playing on non-licensed bookmakers is illegal. Usually, non-licensed bookmakers are foreign, so pay close attention to the site you visit.

The betting and winning limits

Another selection criterion is represented by the betting and winning limits. Find out about it, perhaps in the “Support” section within each bookmaker. Number of competitions and events offered. Among the bookmaker’s rules of choice, the number of events and sports on which it is possible to bet makes the difference. Not everyone is willing to bet only on football, for example. You might also be interested in basketball, volleyball, American football and so on. Always keep an eye on the variety offered by the betting site you have chosen.

VAT

After all, there is a remark to be made regarding VAT. In fact, foreign bookmakers do not pay VAT in our country. This means that you would be required to report the income from your winnings, however, incurring double taxation: one from the original state of the foreign bookmaker, one from our country.

It is very important to make sure you choose a legal and licensed betting site, to make sure it complies with the rules that defend Nigerians from non-licensed betting pages. To help you here are top betting sites in Nigeria you can rely on.