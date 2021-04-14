By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, has assured state directors of sports of continued collaboration to ensure sports development in the country and empower the youths in line with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He gave the assurance when he met with the new executive of the Forum of Directors of Sports in Benin, yesterday.

He said the government of President Muhammadu was determined to empower youth through sports for the economic growth of the country.

While commending the state directors of Sports for conducting a peaceful, free and fair election, Dare assured that the Ministry would sustain the existing cordial relationship with the directors to identify talents that would represent the country at international competitions. He said the state directors of sports from the 36 states and FCT deserve commendation for their maturity and unity of purpose which culminated into a peaceful and fair election.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Nebeolisa Anako acknowledged the State Directors of Sports/ Zonal Chairmen as a formidable team that had always added value to sports development in the country.

He urged them to maintain the cordial relationship that ensured the successful hosting of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’

Also speaking, the newly elected chairman, Mr Isaac Isaac, said their visit was to officially present the new Exco to the Management team of the Ministry and to seek collaboration with the Ministry.