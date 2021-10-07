ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare over the success of the recently held national sports federations elections.

Twenty-two(22)national sports federations held elections into their boards in Abuja last week, an exercise termed free, fair and transparent by all stakeholders.

Apart from the Badminton and Basketball Federations that could not hold their elections owing to a court injunction and the reconciliatory efforts of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, other electoral processes went on smoothly with no negative incident.

Speaking in Benin, Edo State on Sunday during the reception organized to wrap up the successful hosting of the first Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament, Shuaibu said the elections could be the turning point for sports administration in the country.

“It is commendable how the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development handled the just concluded elections. The Minister, Sunday Dare should be commended for the transparent, free and fair exercises that we witnessed.

“This will no doubt lay a solid foundation for growth in our sports administration. Is it the independence with which the processes were carried out? Or the level playing field for the contestants? Or even the organization of the whole thing from start to finish?

“When was the last time we had such a peaceful, rancour free national sports federations elections?” Shuaibu asked.

The Deputy Governor also disclosed that Edo State will partner and collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in providing opportunities for the Nigerian youth to actualize their dreams.

“We have the facilities in place here(Edo State) and what we want to do is put them to constant and optimal use by organizing regular competitions.

“We are going to partner and collaborate with the Sports Ministry in line with the laudable programmes of the Minister to offer opportunities to our young people to fulfil their dreams.” Shuaibu concluded.