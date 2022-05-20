The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden National Under-18 Basketball Championships.

The director of press and public relation, Mohammed Manga,disclosed on Wednesday in a statement, saying the championships is to help in ensuring more youth participation in the sport.

“The competition which targets youths at the grassroots will commence with zonal elimination events amongst teams from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT between May 27 and May 30.

“The winners and first runners-up emerging from the zones will proceed to Abuja for the finals coming up between June 3 and June 8,” he said.

Manga added that the Ministry expected state governments to ensure active participation of youths in the competition.

He said the competition was an indication of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the development of sports in the country.

“The Ministry in the coming weeks will roll out programmes on grassroots basketball development with specific focus on organisation of basketball leagues.

“This will also include the development of home-based coaches with a scientific approach to the game of basketball, as well as development of referees, in line with international standards, encouragement of basketball academies in the country, amongst others,” Manga added.