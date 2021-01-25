Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Sam Ikpea, has described those selected for the maiden Sportsville award, slated to hold January 30 in Lagos, as credible people who have done well for sports in the country.

Ikpea, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos, said the duo of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Edo State deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu have ensured sports get adequate attention in their respective states.

“You can’t talk about sports in Nigeria without mentioning Rivers and Edo States,” Ikpea said.

He was quick to add that, “Dr Rauf Ladipo has sacrificed everything for Nigerian football over the years…Anyansi Agwu of Enyimba has been hugely successful with Enyimba.

“Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle has on his part been on a mission to change the face of Nigerian football facilities. Sportsville has a lineup of credible sports people it intends to honor,” Ikpea stated.

The maiden Sportsville award would hold at the Ibis Royal hotel in Lagos.

All the awardees have expressed joy over the award, with the Edo State deputy governor assuring that he would personally be in Lagos for the event.

The ten awardees are, Rivers State governor, His Excellency Nyesom Wike; Edo state deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu; Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) president, Engr Habu Gumel; president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida; NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falod; Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu; CEO of Monimichelle Group, Mr Ebi Egbe; veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.