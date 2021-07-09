Niger State Government has received a feasibility report from a South Korean Company, DOHWA Engineering on the development of Suleja Smart City.

The report was made through a powerpoint presentation at the council chamber of the Government House Minna, in the presence of the members of the state executive council under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Sun-Jun Kang, one of the engineers with DOHWA, made the presentation on the progress they have made so far on the feasibility study, hoping that when the study is completed, the State Government will actualise the plan.

In his remarks, Governor Sani Bello appreciated the South Korean Government for accepting to partner with the state and expressed optimism for more of such partnerships.

The project, according to the governor, is a dream not just for the state but for the country and assured that the project conceived about 10 years ago, will become a reality.

Speaking to journalists, managing director, Suleja Smart City Company, Saidu Suleiman Takuma, disclosed that the vision of the governor is to have an all-encompassing city comprising of both residential, commercial as well as agro parks among others.

Takuma added that the DOHWA Engineering, through the government of South Korea, where assigned to carry out the feasibility study and design of Suleja Smart City, adding that it’s expected to be completed in August this year.

He explained that the project will be private sector driven, as the government intends to attract investors to the project.