The Emir of Minna Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruk Bahago, has commended the management of Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board for their resilience in ensuring safety of pilgrims money and smooth hajj operations to the Holy Land.

The traditional ruler gave this commendation during the official flag off of training of this year’s intending pilgrims at his palace in Minna.

The Emir expressed his happiness over the new innovations and policies introduced by the board, especially in the new payment method and assured the management of his readiness to partner with them to ensure a hitch free hajj exercise.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, explained that the Emir’s palace was chosen for the flag-off for training, because of its important position.

He notes that the training of in- tending pilgrims which will take place in all the 25 Local Government Areas LGAs will be centred mostly on COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Saudi Arabian authorities, adding that it was compulsory for all the intending pilgrims to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

He notes that the pilgrims will also be educated on some new realities which include Saudi laws, grouping of pilgrims, luggage and other related laws of the Kingdom.

He later presented the Emir with copies of revised Pilgrims Companion booklets for onward distribu- tion to intending pilgrims.