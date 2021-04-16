ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has presented letter of appointment to Ahmed Garba Gunna, as the 2nd Emir of Kagara. The governor also disclosed that he is leading about seven of his colleagues towards ending banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Governor Sani Bello emphasised that the emergence of Garba Gunna was an act of God as he did not in any way interfere in the election process of the new Emir, pointing out that he directed the electoral college of Kagara Emirate to be given free hand to conduct the election which produced Gunna as the new Emir.

The governor who reminded the Emir of his responsibilities says that he should rule with truthfulness, be accommodating, just to everyone, show understanding and be father to all.

“I also expect him to remember that I did not make him the Emir, God did and that is the more reason why he should be just to everyone in the Emirate,” he said.

He equally drew the Emir’s attention to the security challenges particularly in his domain, and urged him to unite with the people of his Emirate even as measures are being put in place to curb the challenges.

The governor advised the bandits and those assisting them in carrying out their nefarious acts, to change for the better.

He prayed that God who has given the Emir the throne, will equip him with the needed wisdom, protect and guide his reign to the path of success.