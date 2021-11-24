Latest sensation, SpotMaq, has released a new single titled, “Hot Out of the Blocks.”

SpotMaq has been fiercely effective at displaying a wide range of skills capable of blowing up your minds as well as speakers.

Migrating between a hauntingly effortless singing voice and a tight rap game, Spotmaq is brash, young, and brilliant at telling his own story in his distinctive way.

According to him “My music is a fusion of Afrobeats and RnB. I write based on experiences any little event could lead to becoming a great song.

“My mentors in the Nigerian music industry, I listen to a lot of Davido’s music because it shows in his work how much effort he puts in creating good music although he makes it look easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hot Out of the Blocks” is available on music streaming platforms.