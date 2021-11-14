The commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission(NAICOM), Mr Sunday Oludare Thomas; the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo and the Chairman, House Committee on Insurance, Hon Darlington Nwokocha, have applauded the impactful growth the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) brought to the insurance industry.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the multimillion naira PILA House in Lagos, Mr. Sunday Thomas commended the fact that women are taking up important space in leadership and doing a great job at it.

“Women are multipliers. Whatever you give to them they make better, and as we have seen with PILA and this beautiful edifice, our women have taken charge and doing great things. You will always have my support,” Thomas concluded.

In his goodwill message, the chairman, House Committee on Insurance, Hon Darlington Nwokocha, extended the felicitations of the house of Representatives and disclosed his admiration for the association, saying, “I am proud of the PILA and all they have done. This beautiful Secretariat here is another progressive development for the industry.”

Dr Rabiu Olowo, on his part, reiterated the importance of insurance to the Lagos state government which, he noted, was why the state government was making insurance a culture in the State.

He commended PILA on their efforts in the insurance industry and that they can count on the support of the Lagos State government at all times.

While welcoming dignitaries to the event, the president of PILA and the MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance PLC, Joyce Ojemudia, gave all the glory to God and the staunch support of the entire Forthright Ladies.

She paid homage to the forebears whose efforts were instrumental to the building: Oluyomi Onabanjo who championed the purchase of the landed property upon which the Secretariat stands; Funmi Folarin who set up a Building Fund committee that saw to the foundation laying and the late Executive Vice Chairman of IGI, Mr Remi Olowude,who helped the association raise substantial funds which was the seed money with which the foundation of the building was laid in 2012.