Almost 15 per cent of global AIDS-related deaths in children and adolescents globally occur in Nigeria, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said.

The UNICEF, in a report released yesterday, stated that approximately every minute and 40 seconds, a child or young person under the age of 20 was newly infected with HIV last year, bringing the total number of children living with HIV globally to 2.8 million and in Nigeria, about 22,000 new infections occurred in children aged 0 to 14 years in 2019.

The report revealed that 150,000 children aged 0 to 9 years were newly infected with HIV globally, bringing the total number of children in this age group living with HIV to 1.1 million and in Nigeria, 22,000 children aged 0 to 14 years were newly infected with HIV, bringing the total number of children in this age group to 150,000.

170,000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 were newly infected with HIV globally, bringing the total number of adolescents living with HIV to 1.7 million says the report, while 10,000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 were newly infected with HIV in Nigeria, bringing the total number of adolescents living with HIV to 110,000 130,000 adolescent girls were newly infected with HIV in 2019 globally, compared with 44,000 adolescent boys and in Nigeria, 7,100 adolescent girls were newly infected with HIV in 2019, compared with 3,100 adolescent boys, the report revealed.

The report further revealed that the total number of AIDS-related deaths of children and adolescents was 110,000 globally; 79,000 aged 0 to 9 years and 34,000 aged 10-19 and in Nigeria, the total number of AIDS-related deaths of children and adolescents was 16,200; 13,000 aged 0-14 years and 3,200 aged 10 to 19.

Meanwhile, prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, the report noted, adding that “In 2019, a little more than half of children worldwide had access to life-saving treatment, significantly lagging behind coverage for both mothers (85 per cent) and all adults living with HIV (62 per cent).

“Nearly 110,000 children died of AIDS that year. In Nigeria 13,000 children aged 0 to 14 years died of AIDS-related causes in 2019,” it stated.

Despite some progress in the decades-long fight against HIV and AIDS, deep regional disparities persist among all populations, especially for children, the report says as pediatric coverage of antiretroviral treatment is highest in the Middle East and North Africa, at 81 per cent, and lowest in West and Central Africa (32 per cent) and in Nigeria, it is 36 per cent.

In his response to the report, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins said the world is still struggling with the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, but there is now hoped for a vaccine. But we must remember that there is no vaccine for HIV.

“Hundreds of thousands of children continue to suffer the impacts of the HIV epidemic. Children are still getting infected at alarming rates, and they are still dying from AIDS. Even with improvements in recent years, HIV treatment access for children and adolescents is unacceptably low, and much more needs to be done to ensure children get the treatment they need and deserve,” Hawkins said.

The report however called on all governments to protect, sustain and accelerate progress in fighting childhood HIV by maintaining essential health services and strengthening health systems.

WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in a statement, said children living with HIV are not being adequately identified for HIV treatment.

She said girls and women aged 15–24 years account for 37 per cent of all new HIV infections, and stigma and discrimination especially against key populations continues to create barriers to service access.

However, she said despite these challenges, significant progress is happening in African countries.

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his keynote address at the World AIDS Day event, yesterday in Abuja, urged drug manufacturers in the country on production of Anti-Retroviral Drugs and HIV test kits within the Country.

Expressing government’s commitment to ensuring human rights are respected, he said, “Rights of women and girls as well as gender equality are at the centre of providing health services as we work towards zero new HIV infections by 2030 and attaining the 95:95:95 global HIV/AIDS Targets”.

Despite COVID-19, HIV Still A Threat, Aisha Buhari warns

Meanwhile, first lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari has charged health authorities to remember that they are obligated to reduce any potential risk to the HIV community.

She warned that as funding, researchers and healthcare have diverted to COVID-19, it was essential that health services remain available to people living with and affected by HIV.

Mrs Buhari who spoke through the Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies, Dr Mairo Almakura, yesterday at an event to commemorate World AIDS Day, 2020 at the African First Ladies Peace Mission Secretariat, Abuja, noted that no other epidemic has received as much global attention and support like HIV in the past two decades.

‘Even though we are not there yet, we have indeed travelled a long distance from where we started,’ she said.

As the UNAIDS HIV champion, Mrs Buhari said she advocated for the eradication of mother-to-child transmission of HIV in Nigeria, mobilizing the support of governors’ wives to do the same at the state level.

She said she has also mobilized her team at Future Assured to collaborate with NACA on the inclusion of HIV services during the MNCH weeks.

According to her, a joint initiative by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, African countries and international organizations has led to a three-year health promotion and HIV prevention advocacy among young people to ensure that HIV/AIDS is eradicated by 2030.

Noting that the event is the second in the series, she thanked the Embassy of the Republic of China for their role in the successful collaboration.

Also speaking, president of National Council for Women Societies, Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda, highlighted the possibility of higher rates of HIV for women due to gender based violence exacerbated by the increased rates of insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling and domestic violence due to the COVID 19 pandemic.