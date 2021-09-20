Disturbed by the prevailing political unrest and insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria, stakeholders in the region have cautioned Arewa youths to redefine their orientation for better future.

The northern youths were also urged to desist from allowing themselves to be used as destructive tools of violence during political campaign.

The admonition came from some northern leaders who spoke yesterday at the National Youth Conference 2021 organised by Arewa Youth Consultative Council in Kano. They said it was high time the Northern youth charted a new beginning for brighter tomorrow.

The chairman of the occasion and vice-chancellor, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Prof Muktar Atiku Kurawa, identified illiteracy, unemployment and drug abuse as major menace eliciting security challenges in the North.

Kurawa suggested that if government can address problem of drug abuse and unemployment among the youth, the threat of Kidnapping, banditry and Boko Haram will drastically reduce.

On his part, the vice chancellor, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Prof Shehu Alhaji Musa, who challenged the readiness of the youth to occupy leadership position, reminded them that only if they could make meaningful use of their energetic and population strength; there is no limit to how far they could go.

Shehu who reminded the youth that leadership is not relinquish on the platter of gold, challenged the young starts to work hard and united in strong voice to claim their right.

“The youth are the one being used to organise election, 90 percent of electoral activities are being under taken by the youth, that is to tell you that the youth have the opportunity to occupy better position in the country except they refuse to make meaningful use of their advantage.

“They would remain under illusion if they think the older generation will relinquish power to them because no place in the world where power is given on the platter of gold. Now the question is, are the youth themselves ready to take up the challenge, if yes the opportunity is limitless”.