BY BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

Operators in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria for the disbursement of the N100 billion Health Sector Intervention fund as they appealed for an extension of the moratorium period to two years.

Speaking severally at a virtual conference organised by Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Lagos yesterday, pharmaceutical industry stakeholders testified that many operators in the sector have received approvals for accessing the facility.

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr Sam Ohuabunwa in his remarks noted that the requirements for accessing the facility are such that can be easily met as he said, “practitioners in the industry have all they can to access these funds and I am aware that many of them who applied especially those who are called the first tier has received approvals and I am aware that they have also accessed the funds through corresponding commercial banks.”

He however urged the CBN to look into the provision of foreign exchange for manufacturers and also grant a two year moratorium as against the one year that is stated in the guideline for accessing the facility.

“We are appealing to CBN to make a special allocation for all those who are beneficiaries of this facility to be given FX to import what is needed to boast their capacity and also to elongate the moratorium which is perhaps the easiest thing for CBN to do or reducing the rate. Instead of one-year moratorium they can give two- year moratorium and maybe extend the repayment further down the line.

“From the feedback we are getting from most of us that have accessed the loans, they have put the money into equipment and material because of the shortage of foreign exchange and indeed, many are running a risk of losing a substantial value of this money and are losing in two side, inflation and depreciation of the naira,” he said.

“We have also sent and issued requests to CBN to make a special provision for pharmaceutical industry and other healthcare entrepreneurs who have taken advantage of this healthcare and pharmaceutical sector fund for CBN to provide forex directly for that arm they should not allow the manufacturers struggle with banks to look for forex because anything worth doing is worth doing well.”

On his part, the chairman of the Pharmaceutical Sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and founder/chief executive of Fidson Pharmaceutical, Dr Fidelis Ayebae, called for reversal of policies that could hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the manufacturing sector at large.

According to him, policy summersault such as the imposing of value added tax on local pharmaceutical manufacturers whilst allowing duty free importation of finished products makes the local industry less competitive.

Jaiz Bank Grows Q3 Profit By 48%

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Nigeria’s non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc has recorded an impressive performance in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The Bank’s 3rd quarter results ended September 30, 2020, which was submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that profits before tax was N2.13 billion compared to N1.47 billion realised in the corresponding period of 2019, representing a 44.36 per cent.

According to the results, profits after tax was N1.85 billion as at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N1.25 billion earned at the end of September, 2019, which shows an increase of 47.72 per cent.

Breakdown of the results shows that total assets of the bank as at September 30, 2020 was N210 billion compared to N167 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, which was a 25.67 per cent increment.

The bank declared N13.65 billion Gross income at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N9.37 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, a 45.71 per cent growth.

The bank’s earnings per share increased by 48 per cent from 4.25 kobo in September 30, 2019 to 6.28 kobo as at September 30, 2020.

Commenting on its performance, managing director of the Bank, Mr Hassan Usman, said the 3rd quarter results further demonstrated the Bank’s capacity to grow sustainably in line with its strategic vision of becoming the leading non-interest bank in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He further assured that while maintaining steady focus on elements that contributed to improved performance thus far, this trend would be maintained in the last three months of the financial year, barring unforeseen circumstances.