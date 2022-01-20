In a strategic move to secure a better future for the game of basketball and ensure its rapid development in Nigeria, stakeholders of the sport have unanimously agreed to back the candidature of Igoche Mark for the Presidency of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Mark who is the chairman of Mark Mentors Basketball Club of Abuja and initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, has been in the forefront of those championing a progressive change in the administration of basketball in Nigeria.

With his Movement; the New Face of Basketball, Mark has committed resources towards the resuscitation of the domestic component of the game, while ensuring that the welfare of the athletes both at the local and international level will be scaled up to meet globally acceptable standards.

A member of Musa Kida-led board of NBBF, Ejike Ugboaja, is one of those endorsing the candidature of Igoche Mark for NBBF presidency, saying he has the leadership qualities and passion for youth empowerment.

“We have a new face of Basketball and we are trying to do it ourselves now. I’m convinced Igoche Mark, among other qualities, is a better team player with a sound mind and listening ear to lead a traumatised federation in dire need of healing. I am in support of him 100 percent,” Ugboaja’ who served as players’ representative in the last NBBF board stated.

Speaking in the same vein, the proprietor of Hotcoal Sizzlers of Abuja, Ubon Udoh, described the qualities of Igoche Mark as exceptional, saying he has given so much to the game.

“Igoche Mark is a giver, a person who sacrifices for the game. He has been doing this for at least 15 years, and doesn’t expect anything back.”

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has fixed January 31, 2022 for the delayed election into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

