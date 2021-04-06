BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Stakeholders in the auto industry and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector have expressed their displeasure over the disbursement of cumulative N70 billion bailout funds for the two sectors.

The N70 billion funds comprise of N10 billion Covid-19 bailout for operators in Nigeria’s auto industry and the N60billion survival fund for operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The two funds, now shrouded in controversy, were meant to rescue ailing companies and firms to reposition both sectors

While the N60 billion MSMEs Survival Fund is being implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to help cushion the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, thereby, saving existing jobs and creating new job opportunities, the N10bn Covid-19 bailout fund was an intervention fund released to operators in Nigeria’s auto industry to cushion the negative effects of Covid-19 on auto business.

It was gathered that the huge fund is causing ripples as some operators, especially, in the auto sector, are alleging that they were sidelined in the disbursement.

It was learnt that, among operators who have been asked to submit documents for verification, was the interstate luxury bus operators under the aegis of the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA).

Having lost several billions of naira to the 98-day Covid-19 economic lockdown, they had expected they would deploy the palliative to beef up their business but up till now, they claimed not to have benefited from the scheme.

In a letter addressed to the honourable minister of state for transportation, federal ministry of transportation and signed by the deputy president, Emeka Mamah, the group pleaded for the verification of two key issues as it concerns the funds.

First, PITONA pleaded with the minister to correct the apparent confusion in treating the N10 billion Covid-19 palliative fund approved for road transporters, even as MSME survival fund domiciled with the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment.

The group also asked for immediate disbursement of the N10bn Covid-19 palliative fund to their members to prevent imminent collapse of interstate passenger transport companies in the country.

Lamenting further, PITONA insisted that the N10 billion Covid-19 palliatives fund approved by the federal government is totally different from an aspect of the N60 billion MSME Survival Fund domiciled with the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment, clarifying that, the N10 billion Covid-19 palliative fund was meant to assist road transporters to resuscitate their businesses that were on negative income throughout the 14 weeks that the country was on complete lockdown

On the other hand, it said: “an aspect of the N60 billion MSME survival fund domiciled with the aforementioned ministry is a one-off grant designed to support vulnerable Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) to meet up their salary obligations under the federal government’s National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).”

PITONA, had earlier in 2020, estimated a loss of about N200 billion in revenue just in 10 weeks of the lockdown.

Another major operator who spoke under anonymity told LEADERSHIP that, when they approached the ministry of transportation, they were directed to go and enquire from the ministry of industry, trade and investment.

On getting to the ministry, the source disclosed that they were told that the money had been disbursed to Keke-Napep riders

In addition, another transport body, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) also claimed it has not benefited from the fund.

Confirming its position, the national president of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, said he was not aware of the fund.

“I am not aware of any N10bn palliative. We have not seen anything. The only money which some of our members got was the N30,000 MSME fund and not many people got the money,” Muhammed said.

Efforts made to reach the director of press in the ministry of transportation, Mr. Eric Ojikwe, proved abortive as he did not pick nor return our call. Also a text message sent to him was not responded to.