Stakeholders from the Niger Delta region have hailed the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over last week’s presentation of the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The stakeholders who are members of Centre for Responsive Leadership and Transparency said with the conclusion of the audit of the NDDC, the coast was clear for the people of the region to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The group’s executive director, Comrade Preye Dressman, in a statement, called on Niger Delta leaders to support Akpabio in restoring the lost glory of the NDDC in line with the vision of President Buhari.

Deessman said the era of recklessness and misappropriation of funds by the managers of NDDC, would now be a thing of the past with Akpabio piloting the affairs of the commission.

He said: “We congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio for keeping to his promise to submit the report on forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Saboteurs are the ones calling for the constitution of a board based on the existing system of following alphabetical order.

“Recall our earlier position on the forensic investigation before the confirmation by the senate about two years ago. If a new board is constituted now, they’ll have a roadmap that will be defined by the report.”

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had while receiving the report on behalf of President Buhari, last week, decried that bulk of funds the commission received for the development of the Niger Delta region, was diverted into private pockets, noting that execution of 13,777 projects were substantially compromised.

Malami said the essence of the forensic audit was to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds.