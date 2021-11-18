Africa Progress Group (APG) and the Centre for Human Security are piloting a discussion on how to effectively manage the huge and growing population of Africa to make it an asset for the continent.

The Dialogue of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library was held onsite and online and was facilitated by the Open Society Foundations based in the US with African Headquarters headed by Dr L Muthoni Wanyeki.

The workshop had a total of 293 participants from Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, DRC, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal and Republic of Togo. Several stakeholder groups from across the continent took part in the workshop including policy makers, political leaders, academia, civil society groups, human rights activists, women societies, youth organisations religious leaders and socio-cultural groups. Many members of the elite group of chartered higher education accreditors who are concerned with quality in higher education in the face of large numbers also took part in the event.

The coordinator, Prof Peter Okebukola, a former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC and Chairman Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, in his welcome remarks described population management as a human rights issue.

This, he said, is rested on the logic that effective management of populations is inextricably linked with rights to education, health, food security and other dimensions of human rights.

He said that population estimates predict that by 2050, of about 2.2 billion that will be added to the global population, and more than half would be in Africa, mostly contributed by the large populations of Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.