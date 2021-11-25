Mixed reactions have continued to trail the unexpected hike in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fee from N13, 950 to N18, 000.

In what came as a shock to many Nigerians, I gathered that parents, students and other stakeholders are worried by the increase amid the growing hardship in the country. On Monday, the examination body announced the increment, which amounts to about 29 per cent, and is expected to take effect with the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Lamenting the increase in a chat with me, the president of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Olushola Bankole urged the body to be considerate in their decision.

Although she blamed the economic hardship which has seen the rise in commodities, Bankole called on WAEC to adopt the CBT method of examination to reduce the cost so as to avoid unnecessary fee increment.

“The truth is to hope and pray that we all be very considerate. I don’t know if WAEC is to blame because things are generally tough but we will eventually be the ones to bear the consequences.

“We will keep hoping that the economy of Nigeria will get better. The current situation is affecting everything, the cost of paper, except we decide that we are going to be doing CBT for WAEC. If WAEC will implement CBT I believe the cost of papers will come down, maybe they just do theory in paper form, whereas the objectives will come as CBT. But definitely we know how things are generally but we expect that they should be more considerate, the difference is quite wide.”

She further lamented that some private schools that have already charged the cost of examination with the fees will bear the brunt. “So, we hope that WAEC will adjust because the truth is that the cost is high and our parents are going to kick against it.”

Also speaking, the principal of Divine Grace secondary school, Gboko, Asunda Guygus said the school has no other alternative than to “Adjust the WAEC fee to accommodate the present fee.” He said the school was previously taking N41, 800 as WAEC fee, including the school fee for the terms.

A parent who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, Titus Adega urged the examination body to consider the plight of low-income earners and reduce the fee to accommodate the downtrodden who want to acquire formal education.

According to him, “With the way things are going, we may have no other alternative than resorting to the National Examination Council (NECO), whose registration stands at N12, 000 both for internal and external candidates.”