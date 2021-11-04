Stakeholders have stressed the need to improve financial literacy among young Nigerians . The stakeholders who spoke at the ALAT by Wema Talk Series, a virtual conference that attracted young Nigerian professionals from across the country centred its discussions on a healthy work-life balance.

The head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, reiterated the objective of the ALAT Talk Series and the importance of addressing key financial decisions from the onset: “At ALAT we are committed to improving financial literacy among young Nigerians by providing them with the tools and services to make the right financial decisions in any situation, even marriages and relationships.

“This is why we advise the need to address the seemingly difficult financial decisions from the onset.

Investment plans, yearly and monthly budgets, individual and joint financial goals, allowances and childcare plans, are some of the important conversations to have in any relationship,” she added.

Speaking on the sexual status of many relationships in Nigeria, Sex Expert, Hannah Jonathan, spoke about boundaries and influence, “Most couples do not set boundaries early in their relationship and are easily influenced by work, friends and family, which leads to stress. This stress causes frustration that can cause further issues in the future.”