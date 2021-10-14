Stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for the introduction of skills acquisition programmes in the curriculum of both secondary and tertiary institutions, in order to prepare youths for life after school.

The president of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr Jumai Ahmadu was amongst the stakeholders who made the recommendation while speaking at a one-day symposium in Abuja on how to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s economic development.

Ahmadu who commended the organisers of the symposium which was themed, “Human Capital Development: a Prerequisite for National Development in Nigeria’s Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery,” said that Nigerian youths should know that university certificates may no longer be a means of getting needed results in the country.

She encouraged youths to engage in different programmes like bead making, cosmetology, agro-allied businesses, event management, and shoemaking amongst others, as a major means to end joblessness and poverty in the country.

“The government should look into the area of skills acquisition for all final year students, irrespective of what you are studying. You need to acquire a skill and come back to make use of it in your community, by doing so you have bridged the gaps in our country and it will also reduce the inflation rate and the capital flight we are having,” she said.

Founder of the organisation, Eneconomics and organiser of the symposium, Mr Enejoh James, while speaking with journalists advised youths to practice what they studied, adding that the problem in Nigeria is that there are more people in the service sector, while the technical aspect is neglected.

“Entrepreneurship should start from the primary schools, not the secondary or even university. Because you cannot come and start teaching an adult on how to become entrepreneurs, because almost everybody has conditioned their minds on where to look for jobs after school,” he said.