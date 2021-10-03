Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has promoted public awareness on the impact of climate change and provide practical methods towards reducing carbon footprints and achieving net zero emissions.

To this end, the financial institution organised a sustainability webinar tagged ‘Working Towards Net Zero Emissions’.

Speaking at the event, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle said: “we all cannot continue to ignore our responsibility in the current changes to the climate. Through small adjustments leading to a more conscientious and sustainable lifestyle, each one of us can take part in the global climate protection project.

“As reflected in one of our strategic value drivers SEE (Social, Environmental and Economic), Impact, Stanbic IBTC is focused on ensuring it does business responsibly whilst positively impacting the society and environment where we operate.

“As such, the 2021 Stanbic IBTC Sustainability Week is an opportunity for us to advance awareness around practical steps we are taking, and more which we can take, to make our world a better place,” he stressed.

The group head, Sales, Banks, Gas Stations and SMEs, Starsight Energy, Temesoye Jack stated that renewable energy sources like solar energy can help countries attain net zero emissions.

She said: “solar energy can help us move towards reducing greenhouse emissions. We need to have more energy efficient offices nationwide. However, this shift will not happen overnight as it is a gradual process.”

She explained that Nigeria has barely scratched the surface when it comes to renewable energy and emphasised that sustainable practices do not have to end in the office but must be observed in all areas of the country.

Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, chair in Sustainable Finance and Governance at the European University Institute (EUI) highlighted the importance of harmonising technology upgrades and sustainable growth to reduce carbon emissions.

He explained that sustainability at the global level is targeted at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

Also, executive director, Finance and Value Management, Kunle Adedeji stated that, “at Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to facilitating a better and more sustainable future for all. We have already commenced various work streams that will help us on the journey towards Net Zero emissions.”