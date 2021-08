Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria (SCBN) Limited has launched a product for clients tagged ‘Easy Payment Plan’ (EPP) for credit card users.

The EPP allows credit card holders to choose an instalment plan for purchases made with SC Credit Card.

Speaking on the solution, the head, personal banking and alliance of Standard Chartered Bank, Bonaventure Odukwe said: “Convenience and flexibility are at the heart of the solutions we continuously bring to our clients.

“With this EPP solution, clients can spread repayment in equal instalments for a convenient period ranging from three, six, nine to 12 months; enjoy a reduced interest rate of 1.5 per cent per month and earn reward points when you make purchases and discounts at select merchant locations.”

According to him, EPP attracts no processing or liquidation fees and gives clients the opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle that they want now, while ameliorating the stress of paying at once.

“For us this is one of the many ways that we continue to offer value to our clients, support their financial goals and reiterate that we are here for good. With the new Easy Payment Plan, clients can make purchases from their favorite stores and then spread the repayment in a flexible and stress freeway and at their own convenience. It is a convenient way to use ones’ Credit Card to make bulk purchases at a reduced interest rate,” he pointed out.