By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The adoption of state policing system will be decided after a planned state-wide consultations and national consensus would be reached on the recommendations of the national town hall meeting in Kaduna .

This was one of the decisions reached at the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), at the presidential villa Abuja on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP had reported that consensus on State Police was likely to be achieved at the meeting.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting had in attendance state governors, FCT Minister and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor.

Also at the meeting were the Finance, Transportation, Information, Aviation and Water Resources Ministers, and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

He said welcoming recommendations of a national townhall meeting on enhanced security and national unity recently held in Kaduna, the NEC rose from its monthly meeting on Thursday strongly affirming the unity of the country, emphasising that staying as one country remains the best option for Nigeria.

While emphasising the need to address the problems of agitation in parts of the country, Council noted that “these agitations are common with countries with huge and diverse populations like ours and it is important not to allow the minority to hijack the mainstream of opinion.”

The Council also directed States “to hold consultations and dialogues on the issues and report back by the next meeting of Council so that a firm position would be taken on the recommendations of the Townhall many of which it already welcomed.”

NEC urged all States, even where there are no agitations, to hold wider consultations to have diverse opinions on the burning issues, taking into consideration local peculiarities and report back to NEC the outcome of the consultations.

The Council resolved that after the planned State-wide consultations a national consensus would be reached on the recommendations of the national town hall meeting held in Kaduna which included the adoption of State Police among other matters.

On the budget support facility, he said “Finance Minister observed that the deductions for repayment by States are meant to resume in May.

The Governors however requested for an extension considering the economic challenges in the States.

“The Central Bank Governor explained the technical challenges involved should there be a further postponement of the deductions.

“The Vice President then directed that a meeting be held soon after today’s NEC where the issue would be properly considered and a decision reached.

“The VP will chair the meeting and the Governors would be represented by Governor Kayode Fayemi, while the Finance Minister and the Central Bank Governor both of whom attended the meeting today will also participate.

Akande also said the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika presented an infrastructural plan which include “

“Conclude the Concession of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja), Aminu Kano International Airport (Kano) and Port-Harcourt International Airport (Port-Harcourt).

“Implement a plan for effective maintenance and optimal use of Airport facilities across the Country.

“Ensure and facilitate the Establishment of a National Carrier.

“Actively collaborate with the Private sector to create a large number of well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths.

“Implement a strategy towards the realization of Mr. President’s June 12 promise to take 100 Million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years

