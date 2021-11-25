Directors and chief road traffic officers of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are to hold a national conference in Abuja to review enforcement mechanisms.

The conference with the theme: “Effective Driver’s Education and Road Traffic Law Enforcement, The Panacea To Safer Road In Nigeria,” holds on November 30, 2021 in Abuja.

The chairman, local organising committee, Dr Aregbesola Babatunde, the executive officers of the states’ road traffic officers will exchange ideas and improve on areas earlier realised to be requiring adjustments and also review enforcement mechanisms in order to ensure compliance, adherence and observation of rules that governs the roads, safety measures and general appraisal of public feedback in the discharge of duties by road traffic agencies.

At a media roundtable in Abuja, Babatunde said all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT will have representatives for the annual conference.

He said there is the need for all citizens to take advantage of this annual conference to make safety and compliance a reality in driving, adding that from the look of things, traffic violation, non-compliance with road worthy provisions, violation of traffic rules as well as cutting corners in driving to live which has to do with going through the rigorous process of obtaining driver’s licence are no longer taken seriously, hence, the need for this routine annual conference where such important issues are discussed.