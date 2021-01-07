Senator Abba Moro who represents Benue South was former minister of Interior. The Pro-Chancellor and chairman Governing Council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in this interview with JULIANA ETEBOM, speaks on some topical national issues.

You recently made a move to curtail the spread of Yellow Fever in your Constituency. What is the update on the current state of things right now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the epidemic is ravaging the Otukpa Community up until this moment. As of yesterday, information available to me indicated that six other persons have died, including the youth leader of the community who’s an HND student of a Federal Polytechnic in Benue State. The state government is making efforts but up until this moment, we’ve not been informed on the exactitude of the nature of the sickness. They said that its yellow fever, they are taking vaccinations. The Otukpa axis has relatively been contending now, so that is why I’m trying to raise a motion, to draw the federal government’s attention to it, to complement what the state government is doing. It’s a very sad situation and while I cannot confirm, I’ve been informed that between 70 to 50 persons have died which is a very sad development.

By next year, you would be celebrating your second year in the Senate. Can you give a rundown of some of your legislative engagements?

You know I’m a first timer, so it’s usually a little bit tricky, when you have to learn the ropes, but quite frankly, I think it’s been a very interesting session. About one and a half years, I have been able to pass about eight bills and still counting. The bills are on issues that are very germane to Nigerians, to the people of Benue South Senatorial District and the Benue State people. I have a bill for instance, that seeks to amend the Electoral Act and of course, the Constitution, to provide for independent candidacy. The bill seeks to give opportunity to the less privileged, minority communities and people of independent mind who do not share in the ideologies of the various political parties, to contest elections. I also advanced a bill on the North Central Development Commission. The reality on ground is that various geopolitical zones are advancing causes for the development of the respective zones and I believe that since we migrated from the regional structure of Nigeria and have gone to the level of local government and the zones, that establishing a North Central Development Commission, would advance the cause of the North Central people.

We have also made proposal for the Veterans Bill, because you discover that our soldiers who have gone to fight for Nigeria, do not have any provision made to take care of their families, siblings, when they die or when they become very weak and can no longer productively engage in activities to provide for their own welfare. I believe that it is the responsibility of government to provide for them, when they have put in meritorious services to the country. They need to be protected after retirement or at old age. Of course, I have motions which have been moved to draw attention to specific issues which happen as we go by. When there was a military attack in a certain local government area in Benue State, I raised a motion to draw the attention of the federal government to it. When there was a strange sickness in Benue South Senatorial District, I raised a motion to that effect. As things come, for instance, the strange illness in Ogbadibo LGA, I’m drawing the attention of the federal government to the situation there, so that it can intervene through either the Emergency Management Agency or the Ministry of Health. By and by, I’ve been up and doing, trying to project the aspirations of Benue South Senatorial District.

Talking about government at the grassroots level, you recently made a move on the inability of local government chairmen to access funds directly from the federal government. Let’s talk about that.

Yes, it’s one of the bills I’ve also advanced. I have made a bill about the autonomy of the local government, especially, physically autonomy, to enable local governments access their funds directly and contribute their quota to the development of their communities. I was a chairman of a local government for instance, between 1999 and 2006, and I had access to my funds. We had monumental development structures in the local government. As a matter of fact, my people generally let me know now, that since I left as a local government chairman, they thought I had gone with the local government, because no further efforts have been made. When people complain about non-performing local government councils, let them know that the problem may not be lack of leadership or vision for the local government, but the encumbrances of the law that we operate, which provides for joint accounts by the local governments. Those are the things that I want removed because local governments must be made manifestly to be the third tier of government. They are the closest government to the people, they feel the pulses of the people and they are in a better place to determine what the priorities of the communities are. So until we remove local governments from the stranglehold of states, I think there would be no development at that level.

Since Benue State was created in 1976, nobody from Benue South has been elected governor. What are you doing in your position to advocate for equity and fairness?

That’s a very important question. We are very agitated as a people, especially, as 2023 approaches. We’ve been holding series of consultations. Of course, you know, there is usually in Nigeria, the tyranny of the majority. People in the majority have continuously been voting to get themselves into power which is of course a normal democratic practice. But you must also know that God did not make a mistake in putting people together. God did not make a mistake creating people as majorities and minorities, so we are appealing to the consciences of our brothers and sisters in the other two Senatorial Districts to support one of us from the Benue South Senatorial District, to become the governor of Benue State, to contribute our own quota to the development of the state. We all have our various visions but I believe that out of the about one million people from Benue South Senatorial District, one or two persons can be adjudged as competent enough, to be supported to become the governor of Benue State. I believe that if we try someone from Benue South Senatorial District at this material time, the person knowing fully well that he or she is from the minority, would be able to deliver. So that is the spirit with which we’re approaching the 2023 election.

Months after you called for a check into excessive charges by banks, can you say that the issue has been properly addressed?

That’s one of the motions I sponsored on the floor of the Senate, but as I said, motions are expressions of frustrations or intentions and it’s left for the executive to take the advice and work with it. Now there are very arbitrary, excess charges on account of customers by banks, especially, commercial banks and it’s unacceptable. There are laid down standards of practice and what I was asking in that motion was for the Nigerian government to ask banks to follow those laid down standards and ensure that people are not arbitrarily charged on their accounts by banks. The 9th Senate has also gone a step further. It has a compliance committee, with the sole function of ensuring that resolutions and motions passed by the Senate are complied with by the executive arm of government. So I’m hoping that the said Committee would be up and doing in its duty to ensure that our motions are given effect. When I was minister of Interior, I employed a consultant to look at our accounts and the charges that are made. We discovered that humongous amount of money were being made. When you put 50, 100, 200 Naira over a long period of time, it becomes a lot of money. These are the things that some of the banks are doing and I’m of the opinion that government has a responsibility to protect bank customers.

Agriculture is a viable sector that should be encouraged, especially, given the times we’re in and we discovered that recently, you organized a training programmed for your constituents. Apart from the training, what other empowerment moves have you made to lift Benue South out of poverty?

Benue State is the food basket of Nigeria. We’ve recognised the important place of agriculture in Benue State and of course, in Nigeria. That is why in one of my Constituency outreaches, I organised a training programed for over a hundred persons from my constituency. After being trained in poultry and basic agriculture, they were given seed items. For example, those who trained in poultry were given a minimum of 50 birds to go and start their own wealth. I intend to continue like that every year. If I can train over a hundred persons every year and I spend four years here, I expect that I would have trained about 500 persons who would also be able to employ other persons into agricultural practices. But in addition to that, I do know that it is not everyone that has agriculture as a vocation. There are other persons that are into designing, tailoring and the rest of them. So we’ve been able to give them some sewing machines I’ve personally bought sewing machines for individuals who approached me. I’ve also been able to procure saloon equipment for others. I’ve given out generators, motorcycles, tricycles, to some people who need them, so they can earn a living. We are intervening at various levels of the lives of our people. Aside from that, we’re also doing some infrastructural development programmed like provision of street lights, grading or roads, building of bridges, drilling of boreholes, electrification of communities and so many other things. The pandemic has been really hard on us, but now that we have started, the Federal Government is releasing funds for contractors to go back to sites; a lot of work would be going on.

If you are to ask for one thing from the Federal Government for the people of Benue South Senatorial District, what would that be?

I would ask the federal government, to assist the state government to provide for the wellbeing of the people. We’ve been the most afflicted, when it comes to security concerns. Herdsmen are attacking our farmers in most of the local governments. We are constantly under security threats. Our roads are in serious states of disrepair. Of course, the epilepsy of electricity is a common issue in Nigeria. Our water system is bad. Less than one per cent of our people have access to good drinking water. So our infrastructures are in serious states of disrepair. So I’d quite frankly ask the federal government to intervene aggressively in these areas.