National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday received updates on the federal government’s Budget Support Facility to states as the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the repayment of the loans begins this month.

She told the council that with the agreement reached on the loans with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) providing a bridge financing facility, the deductions from the state governments will commence from July.

Ahmed also told the council that the Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance as of July 13, 2021 stood at $60,852,533.19, Stabilisation Account N26,346,419,015.43 and Development of Natural Account N23,573,977,607.78.

And ahead of next week’s Sallah festivities, the NEC urged strict adherence to the COVID-19 response guidelines across the country, after receiving a regular state performance report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the report, the coronavirus positivity rate has gone up in the country just as three cases of the Delta variant have now been detected.

This disclosure was made at the Council’s 118th meeting which was held virtually and was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with state governors, federal ministers, the Central Bank governor and other senior government officials in attendance.

According to a statement by the media aide of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the council received the state performance report on COVID-19 from the director-general of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who noted that the Delta variant is a new variant identified in 103 countries and is 60% more transmissible than the highly infectious Alpha variant which was previously identified.

The DG said despite the low number of cases in the country, the positivity rate has gone up and Lagos State has a larger burden of 70%-80% cases in the country, having recorded an increase in the number of cases in the last 10 weeks.

The NCDC therefore urged the council to ensure the sustenance of effective COVID-19 response nationwide, while improving public health awareness, adherence to public health and social measures. The agency also called for the re-activation and sustained functioning of isolation centres as proactive preparatory measures towards tackling a possible third wave.

The council was also briefed by the NEC ad-hoc committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ease the lockdown of the economy. According to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor and chairman of the committee, with the emergence of the Delta variant in Lagos State, there has been an increase in monitoring activities at entry points across the country.

The committee noted that state governors will continue to monitor the situation for the next one week to see if there will be a need for an emergency ad-hoc committee meeting on the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also received an update on cholera cases in some parts of the country.

Akande also said the council received and discussed the initial report of its ad-hoc committee interfacing with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the complete deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the industry, and appropriate pricing of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

This resolution comes even as the council noted that the federal government is working out modalities of providing autogas conversion kits, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/ Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), mass transit buses to major cities nationwide as cheaper alternatives to PMS/petrol for transportation and fuel.

Regarding panels of enquiries in the states on EndSARS protests, Osinbajo noted that a number of states had submitted their reports and more reports are being awaited. He encouraged state governments to turn in the reports while noting that the panels are still sitting in some states.

According to the VP, the council will have a full consideration of the reports from the states, make a compilation of the reports and review the implementation options.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, reports have been received from Ekiti, Enugu and Nasarawa states while more reports are being awaited.

Osinbajo also encouraged the states that haven’t completed the panel’s work to send in interim reports.

In addition, the council received a presentation on Flood Disaster Risk Management in Nigeria for 2021 by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It urged state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing the envisaged 2021 flood disaster in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, while encouraging relevant Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to take necessary actions.