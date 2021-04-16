ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), the Pan-African organisation that represents journalists in 44 African countries, has condemned the targeted attempts by some state actors to entice its members to take positions on the organisation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FAJ in a statement by its president, Comrade Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, said there is a growing lobbying by national interests in the Gulf, targeting journalist unions in and outside the continent with the aim of getting them to speak about the labour rights issues rocking preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for Qatar.

“The federation wishes to state that these attempts to manipulate journalists are totally misplaced and represent a dangerous attempt to involve African journalists in the political disputes in the Gulf,” Ahmed stated.

He said African journalists need to be conscious of the risk of getting lured into fighting other peoples’ wars.

He stressed that “Getting involved in Gulf politics threatens to divert us from pressing issues such as safety for journalists and the fight for freedom of expression, which should be the concern of anybody who wishes African journalism well.”

He emphasized that the FAJ is fully aligned to the position of the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) which has yielded historic and progressive legal reforms in Qatar with regard to the protection of migrant workers and labour rights, adding that the focus should be on bringing the benefits of those reforms to all workers in the country and the whole Gulf region.