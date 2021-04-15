ADVERTISEMENT

Other celebrities who have overcome prescription painkillers are musician Travis Barker who struggled with an addiction to painkillers and depression. He gained sobriety in 2011. Bradley Cooper, actor, also struggled with alcohol and painkiller addiction and recovered by 2012. Sadly the list goes on and on filled by actors, actresses, singers, politicians, athletes, television personalities and comedians who have battled with substance addiction or even had their lives cut short by due to overdose.

Nigerian celebrities are not left out of the long list of those with drug issues.

In his hey days, Hanks Anuku was probably one of the most sought-after Nollywood actors which might be as a result of his trademark foreign accent and bad boy roles. He had a very successful career back in the early 2000s. It was reported that he couldn’t even work effectively because of the effects of the drug abuse. After Majek Fashek was the biggest musician in Nigeria in the early 90s. He was seen as probably one of the biggest and most talented acts to have come out of Nigeria. In the late 1990s Majek’s music game began to diminish as he was reported to be dealing with drugs abuse. It sure did take a big swipe on him which saw music career nosedive till he succumbed to death on June 1,2020 in the US.

Professional treatment is highly recommended regardless of the severity and duration of your battle with addictive substances. This helps in easing withdrawal symptoms in addition to providing psychotherapy approaches that will arm you with healthy coping skills to prevent and deal with future cravings.