As part of its administration’s determination to ward off all forms of attacks on Nigeria’s cyberspace and protect Nigerians from criminals using digital technology to bully them, former President Goodluck Jonathan, in 2015, signed the Cyber Crime Bill into law. Jonathan, himself a victim of cyber-bullying in the build up to the 2015 polls, assented to the bill against speculations that it might not be signed into law before May 29 of that year.

The law prohibits cyber theft, identity theft, internet fraud, hacking, cyber bullying, child pornography, and cyber-squatting, among others, with stiff penalties. According to its provisions, anyone convicted of child pornography is liable on conviction to a 10-year jail term and/or N20 million fine, depending on the nature of the offence. The law also criminalises cyber stalking and cyber-bullying. Anyone convicted of these stands the risk of a N2 million minimum fine and/or at least one year in prison.

If hackers were found guilty of unlawfully accessing a computer system or network, they could be fined up to N10 million, imprisoned for five years, or both, depending on the purpose of the hack. The same applies to internet fraudsters who commit cyber crime by sending electronic messages, or accessing and using data on computer systems.

For purposes of clarity, cyber law, also known as Internet Law, is part of an overall legal system that is related to legal information processing and supervises the digital circulation of information, e-commerce, software and information security.

Experts have identified how cyber crime manifests itself in different categories in Nigeria, including internet fraud, software piracy, hacking, online scam, credit card fraud, virus dissemination, phishing, cyber-stalking and cyber-defamation. Posting or e-mailing false material that is damaging about someone on the Internet, including in message boards, bulletin boards, blogs, chat rooms, personal websites, social media, social networking sites, or other published articles, amounts to cyber-defamation.

With the manner in which the country’s cyberspace is riddled with abuse, bullying, fake news and other fraudulent activities, this newspaper will not be surprised if it turns out that many Nigerians are not aware of the existence of this all-important legislation. Perhaps, due largely to the lack of awareness, victims of these crimes rarely seek redress.

It is gratifying to observe that the trend is gradually changing with the Police stepping in to enforce this law. We commend the efforts of the force that are beginning to yield positive results. To that extent, therefore, if the Police are to continue to check effectively the rising trend in cyber crime, then large-scale investment in developing skills and attracting cyber-aware officers and men into the force is of utmost urgency.

Recently, the inspector-general of police took a prominent Kaduna-based and Katsina- born businessman to court on a six-count charge of cyber-stalking against the state government. Before then, he had dared the state government to take him to court. Since the government took up the gauntlet, he has been trying to evade justice by going to court on a wheel-chair, wearing neckband and holding crutches to feign sickness.

The charges against him include defamation of character, public incitement on electronic media and social media against some of the most senior members of the Katsina government.

He was eventually granted bail, but unfortunately he was seen in a video clip moving about without crutches, leading prayers while in a police cell. The video lend credence to concerns that all the while he had been trying to run away from justice. The prosecution counsel, Samuel Lough, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), had told the court that it had filed a 24-paragraph affidavit in objection of the bail, premising his argument on the fact that the defendant had initially jumped bail and failed to present a medical report to show that he was ill within the period as claimed.

This is one among many cases of cyber bullying Nigerians’ face and the culprits going unpunished because of lack of diligent prosecution. Just like other cyber bullies, the businessman, by his conduct, has put a question mark on his own integrity.

As a newspaper, while we are not oblivious of the right to freedom of expression, we concede to the fact that such right should not and cannot be absolute but must be regulated. There is an overarching need for constant creation of awareness on cybercrime laws, even as there is pressure on all relevant regulatory authorities to ensure its compliance.

In Nigeria, the challenges confronting the Police in tackling the problem are legion. However, the government needs to establish a functional, well-equipped and effective computer forensic department within the Police Force to check the antics of cyber criminals.