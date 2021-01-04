BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |



In what has been a truly unusual year, the Nigerian stock market last week closed positive with N778 billion in all of the three trading sessions in the last trading week of 2020.

Last week was another brief trading week as the federal government of Nigeria declared Monday, December 28, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to celebrate Boxing day and the New Year respectively.

The All-Share Index rose above the 40,000 psychological mark for the first time since May 23, 2018, closing at 40,270.72 points, with a weekly gain of 3.79 per cent. Consequently, investors gained N778 billion as market capitalisation advanced to N21.057 trillion.

During the course of the week, the market saw investors take positions in industrial stocks such as Lafarge Africa, BUA Cement and Dangote Cement. This was as Dangote Cement began its first tranche of share buyback programme (up to 85.2 million units) which ended December 31, 2020.

Hence, the NSE industrial index ballooned by 10.37 per cent to close at 2,052.33 points. Also, the NSE Insurance and the NSE Oil/Gas indices rose by 1.74 per cent and 0.19 per cent to close at 189.50 points and 226.20 points respectively. On the flip side, the NSE Banking and the NSE Consumer Goods indices moderated by 0.56 per cent and 0.50 per cent to close at 393.02 points and 573.35 points respectively.

Market breadth closed the same with 32 gainers and 32 losers, while 97 equities remained unchanged. NEM Insurance led the gainers table by 31.62 per cent to close at N1.79, per share. Japaul Gold & Ventures followed with a gain of 29.17 per cent to close at 62 kobo, while BUA Cement rose by 28.92 per cent to close at N77.35, per share.

On the other side, FTN Cocoa Processors led the decliners table by 25.84 per cent to close at 66 kobo, per share. AIICO Insurance followed with a loss of 10.32 per cent to close at N1.13 and NCR Nigeria declined by 9.68 per cent to close at N1.96, per share.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.806 billion shares worth N25.966 billion in 14,634 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.756 billion shares valued at N40.311 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 17,459 deals.

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, expected the local equities market to sustain its bullish momentum as investors further position in dividend paying stocks ahead of the corporate action period.

‘Also, we expect the huge maturing OMO bills worth N822.08 billion to impact the equities market positively as liquidity flow in amid low auction by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),’ they said.