BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

After releasing his self-titled first single 1GAD, Grammy Nominee and BET Award winner, Stonebwoy has teamed up with American rapper, singer, songwriter, and activist, Vic Mensa, in his newest and second single of the year titled ‘Blessing’.

Produced by Kaywa, ‘Blessing’ is a blend of rich authentic African sounds deftly delivered by Stonebwoy’s unique sound. The Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae singer, who has always spoken about his musical journey, inspirations, and aspirations in life through his songs, does justice in this dancehall song where his love for the genre is apparent.

And when Chicago rapper Vic Mensa who earned ample underground credibility before breaking through to mainstream audiences, brings the additional zest to an already well-laced track, the Stonebwoy sound comes full circle in ‘Blessing’ where they give hope in life and more importantly, encourage people to keep progressing in life. Raised on the South side of Chicago, an expert of the freestyle and one who raps from the heart, Vic Mensa is the perfect condiment to this song.

Shot in New York, USA, this vivacious visual opens with strong affirmations from Stonebwoy, who believes that perseverance is key to being successful when he said ‘One day one day, I know you will win’. In a simple yet profound visual directed by Denzel Williams, the interaction between Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa is a beauty to watch, their message clear when the Dancehall crooner belts out the lyrics ‘Blessing go follow me, follow me, follow me, blessings go runaway, runaway’.

According to a deeply reflective Stone: ‘’Our thoughts manifest into our reality there we ought to master the art of speaking blessings into our lives but working towards the blessings we seek!’’ On his part, the rapper Vic gushed: “I’ve been a fan of Stone for a long time, so when Sheila O, afrobeat DJ by way of Chicago, connected us we got the record done immediately. Then we linked in New York to shoot the video and did a few more records too. I think me and Stone really share energy because we stand for something’’.

Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy whose massive hit song, ‘Activate’ with global Afro-Pop star, Davido was a fan favorite, rose to international stardom after being the first artist of his kind to win a BET Award in 2015; he has subsequently won many other international awards such as Afrima, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award as well as receiving nominations from MTV EMA, Grammy Awards and more.

While you can listen to the audio of Stonebwoy’s ‘Blessing’ here and on all digital platforms, the visual to this instant hit will be available for download and streaming on all platforms later today