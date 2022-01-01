The South-East Unity Forum (SEUF) has urged stakeholders in the polity to allow credible aspirants from the zone jostling for the 2023 presidency to pursue their ambition without distraction.

This is just as the forum condemned the public statement by an Igbo group criticising the endorsement of a former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, by some Igbo leaders.

The national coordinator of the forum, Humphrey Ukeeja, in a statement yesterday decried what he described as a campaign of calumny against Anyim whose presidential ambition is already gaining national support.

Anyim’s consultations recently received boosts following endorsements by a former president of the senate, Adolphus Wabata and senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Igbo group in a statement described the endorsements as hasty and self-serving, thereby demanding that Wabara and Abaribe should withdraw the endorsements.

Reacting to the development, Ukeeja urged all interested aspirants of Igbo extraction to “throw their hats into the ring”, adding that anyone should be free to endorse whoever they want.

“It is a choice and civil right, anyone should be free to endorse whoever they want to endorse,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukeeje added; “Such comment should not be entertained. It is unfair and unbecoming of an elite group in a democratic civil society, this is because democracy has given everyone the freedom of choice and Abaribe and others have every right to exercise that freedom of choice.”