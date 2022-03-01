Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya has cautioned former senate president, Bukola Saraki against making unnecessary comments over the impeachment of the state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

In a statement issued by Sen. Dan’Iya he said the comment of the former senate president was nothing but attempt to cause confusion and crisis in the polity.

According to the statement, Senator Saraki was completely ignorant of the happenings in Zamfara.

“Sen. Bukola Saraki should know that Zamfara is not Kwara, and therefore not meddle in our affairs by making unnecessary comments on our political issues, especially on the impeachment of the state’s deputy governor,” he added.

Senator Dan’Iya asked the former senate president to clearly tell the world where the state assembly was wrong in the impeachment process.

“Come out in clear terms and tell the world where due process was not followed in the impeachment process from the charges to how the state House of Assembly impeccably handled the matter to the investigation of the legal committee set up by the state chief judge to submission of the report and then the impeachment”, he stressed.

