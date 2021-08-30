Elder statesman and former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Bamanga Tukur has called on the leadership and members of major political parties in the country to eschew bitterness and rancour as they engage in internal maneuvering for power, to ensure the protection of the nation’s democracy.

Tukur said he decided to make this intervention because of the current bad blood, rancorous disunity and widening cracks in the major parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement by his special adviser on media, Chief Oliver Okpala, Tukur expressed worry that if this current spate of disunity and acrimony in parties continue, the nation’s democracy would be greatly endangered.

“Without unity and cohesion amongst the leadership of political parties, democracy cannot thrive,” he said.

He noted that democracy only thrives when there is peace, stability and proper functioning of internal conflict resolution mechanisms of political parties.

He emphasised that the current humongous crisis in the two major political parties in the country is indeed a cause to worry.

Tukur, who is no longer involved in partisanship, said he was deeply unsettled and disturbed by current events in the PDP and the ruling APC.

“The current situation where leaders of political parties are only interested in enriching themselves to the detriment of the party that they should be serving is a dangerous trend that must be stopped.

“This love for money, filthy lucre and lack of genuine interest in party sustenance spells danger for the system,” he maintained.

“It is a fearful thing that some political leaders have constituted themselves as blocks of charlatans in the major parties for selfish and mercantile interests.

“For us who fought for the entrenchment of democratic governance in the country, we remain convinced that only the development of political parties as dynamic institutions can ultimately guarantee good governance.

‘’What is happening in the country at all levels is therefore giving we elder statesmen serious cause for concern. Anybody who sees political parties as a vehicle for personal wealth, should excuse themselves from the scene or be shown the way out,” he fumed.

He said that it was disheartening to see party leaders deliberately creating disunity amongst members to gain undue personal advantage to the detriment of the organisation, adding that just because their bid to occupy some political positions are threatened, they keep inciting all kinds of thuggery, invectives and instability as well as brigandage.

He said these trouble makers must realise that political parties are agencies to provide service to the people, which is paramount before every other consideration.