By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that contrary to media reports Nigerians stranded in the Island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the Volcanic eruption in the Caribbean Island have not made request for evacuation back home.

Nigerians have become victims of a recent volcanic eruption in the island nation, which displaced thousands of people, sparking a growing humanitarian crisis.

The Ministry disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman Ferdinand Nwonye, saying “the Nigerian Community no doubt is affected by the impact of the unfortunate natural disaster and need relieve materials, but there is no request for evacuation back home.”

He said that the Island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is under the coverage of the Nigerian High Commission in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, adding that the commission is in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Community Association of in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is headed by Dr. Folu Ayanleke.

Nwonye assured that the High Commission understands the challenges faced by the Students and is working closely with the leadership of the Nigerian Community Association to provide necessary help to the affected students.

The ministry however, clarified that the appointment of Dr. Levi Wilson Odoe, “who is parading himself as Honourable Consul of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was terminated on the 16th of July, 2019.”

It therefore warned Dr. Odoe to “desist from parading himself as such, because he is not in any position to solicit for support from the Government as well as private individuals on behalf of Nigerian Students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”