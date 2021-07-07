For the enormous gas find in Nigeria to be turned into huge economic potentials, experts have advocated strategic partnership between private investors and government to explore investment opportunities to commercialise the product and end gas flare.

Although government has initiated programmes leaning towards gas monetisation and commercialisation, some operators identify infrastructure gaps and lack of strong fiscal policies to drive the process.

Recently the minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, said that the country accidentally discovered 206 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves while in search of crude oil.

To fully activate economic benefits of the discoveries, government has launched the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) which will create two million jobs annually and address flaring of gas.

However, some experts doubted the possibility of achieving these expectations without first addressing industry challenges.

Speaking on how the anticipated outcomes would be achieved Engr. Samuel Abolade, Commercial Manager, New Energy Services Company Limited, says to significantly reduce gas flare, adequate infrastructure has to be put in place to support private sector participation.

Because gas processing infrastructure is capital intensive, there is urgent need for government to provide capital support for intending investors, said Abolade.

He also suggested for establishment of Centralised Gas Distribution System, to help domestic distribution strategy.

Technical Adviser Gas Business & Policy Implementation to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Engr. Justice O. Derefaka, told me that much work has been done on the NGEP initiative which will ultimately reduce gas flare in the country.

On its part the new executive council of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has unveiled its agenda at the 2021 Industry Multilogues and has commenced wide consultations with stakeholders in the Nigerian gas sector.

President of the International Gas Union (IGU), Mr. Joe Kang, said that with increasing global energy demand, hydrocarbons would continue to be critical to powering heavy global industrial production even in the face of the energy transition, with Gas being the frontrunner.

Available data shows that domestic gas consumption is expanding as a result of the ongoing power sector reforms while gas export which was non-existent prior to 1999, has received a strong boost.

Comprehensive and integrated gas utilization Master plan/programmes have been embarked upon, in which LNG and IPP developments are being given priority.

The expected increased export earnings from LNG, coupled with adequate domestic power supply from IPPs, will strongly support and broaden economic expansion and urbanization, increase the income generating capacity of Nigerians and lift the general wellbeing.

Many gas based projects are also ongoing e.g. the Domestic Gas Market Expansion, LNG projects, the West African Gas Pipeline, the Trans Sahara Gas Pipeline and the Gas to Liquid and Natural Gas Liquids, all these are geared to substantially reduce gas flare in Nigeria.